Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

July 17, 2019 9:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses in banks and industrial companies.

Abbott Laboratories rose 4% in early trading Wednesday, while Comerica fell 3.9%. Textron lost 3.5% after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Qualcomm rose 2% following reports that the government asked a court to pause enforcement of an antitrust ruling against the company.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 3,004.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,316. The Nasdaq rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 8,227.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.09%.

