Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks gain on US-China trade truce

July 1, 2019 12:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are higher at midday Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to resume trade talks.

The U.S. agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, although existing tariffs on $250 billion of imports remain in place.

Advertisement

Technology and consumer-focused companies led the gains. Apple rose 2.2% while Nike gained 2%.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Investors also sold safe-haven investments such as gold, which fell 1.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,964. That puts the index on track for a record high.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 134 points, or 0.5%, to 26,734. The Nasdaq added 93 points, or 1.2%, to 8,099.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.2% to 1,570.

___

9:35 a.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Stocks are rallying early Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to resume trade talks.

The U.S. agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, although existing tariffs on $250 billion of imports remain in place.

Technology and consumer-focused companies led the gains. Investors also sold safe-haven investments such as gold, which fell 1.2%, and bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.01%.

The S&P 500 rose 34 points, or 1.2%, to 2,975. That puts the index on track for a record high.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 254 points, or 1%, to 26,854. The Nasdaq added 135 points, or 1.7%, to 8,142.

Oil rose 2.4% to $59.88 a barrel. OPEC and Russia are expected to extend an agreement on production cuts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.