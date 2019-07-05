Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks slip as hopes dim for a rate cut

July 5, 2019 9:43 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping and bond yields are rising after the government issued a surprisingly strong jobs report for June, complicating the Federal Reserve’s decision later this month on whether to lower interest rates.

The Labor Department reported early Friday that U.S. employers added a robust 224,000 jobs last month, far more than expected.

Many investors have anticipated that the Fed would cut rates when it meets later this month, but with such a strong indicator on the economy that could be less likely.

The S&P 500 fell 16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,979.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124 points, or 0.5%, to 26,841. The Nasdaq fell 44 points, or 0.6%, to 8,125.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.04%.

