The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland county seeks applicants to Board of Appeals

July 11, 2019 4:49 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Maryland county of Montgomery is seeking applicants for two spots on its council’s Board of Appeals.

The deadline to submit an application is July 31 at 5 p.m.

The five-member Montgomery County Council board hears and decides cases involving certain land use issues in Maryland’s most populated county.

The council is seeking applicants for two four-year terms. The second term of Stan Boyd, a Democrat, will expire in September, and he isn’t eligible to reapply. The first term of Bruce Goldensohn, a Republican, also expires in September, and he has indicated he doesn’t plan to reapply.

By law, no more than three members of the board can be from the same political party. That means only one of the two vacancies can be filled by a Democrat.

