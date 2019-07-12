Listen Live Sports

Maryland gov announces $5M in heritage tourism grants

July 12, 2019 4:51 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has announced a total of $5 million in grants to support tourism projects in the state.

The governor announced the 109 matching grants on Thursday.

The funds support tourism projects and activities that draw visitors to the state’s 13 certified heritage areas and expand economic development.

Organizations receiving the grants include museums, parks and educational organizations.

All of Maryland’s counties and the city of Baltimore have at least part of a state-certified heritage area within their boundaries.

Since the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority was formed in 1996, it has awarded more than $41 million in grants and helped leverage more than $1.6 billion in non-state funding for heritage tourism projects in the state.

