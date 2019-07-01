Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland grand jury indicts 4 teens in MS-13 gang slaying

July 1, 2019 9:09 am
 
RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Four teens have been indicted on murder charges in what police say was an MS-13 gang-related slaying of a teenage girl.

The Washington Post reports a Prince George’s County grand jury also indicted the teens on charges of assault, participation in a gang resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eighteen-year-old Edwin Rios, 17-year-old Joel Escobar, 16-year-old Josue Fuentes Ponce and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez Nucamendi are all charged as adults.

County police told news outlets in May that the teens were afraid 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz would alert authorities about a crime they committed together, so she was beaten and stabbed to death .

Charging documents say her slaying was recorded on video. Her body was found a month later near a creek in Riverdale, Maryland.

