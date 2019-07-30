Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland man gets 18 years in child pornography case

July 30, 2019 5:10 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for transportation and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow also sentenced John Patrick Dillon on Monday for illegal possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.

Dillon, formerly of Harwood, Maryland, has been detained since his arrest in May of 2018.

He was convicted in Anne Arundel County for sexual abuse of a minor in 1998 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Authorities say he uploaded images of child pornography. The uploads led to a cybertip being sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed the tip on to authorities.

Police searched Dillon’s home in 2018 and found firearms and ammunition he was prohibited from possessing after his first conviction.

