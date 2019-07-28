Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland officials visit public housing communities

July 28, 2019 2:09 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials who visited public housing communities in the state capital heard from residents expressing concerns about gun violence, mental health and living conditions.

The Capital reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Del. Alice Cain and Del. Shaneka Henson visited public housing communities in the Annapolis area on Saturday. The state lawmakers represent the area in the General Assembly.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined them, as well as activists for gun-violence prevention.

The campaign was prompted by the recent deaths of Edward Montre Seay, a rapper, and 16-year-old Elijah Wilson, who both were gunned down near public housing communities.

Pittman says everyone he spoke with said fewer guns are needed. He says “some said get rid of them altogether.”

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

