Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Massachusetts governor: Officials may testify in crash probe

July 30, 2019 6:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects administration officials to testify without limitations when lawmakers reconvene a hearing into lapses at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

A legislative committee opened but quickly suspended the inquiry last week after certain officials were kept from testifying. The administration cited a desire not to interfere with an independent audit of the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The governor says anyone asked to testify is clear to do so and answer all questions when the hearing resumes Tuesday.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about an earlier drunken driving arrest against the truck driver involved in the June 21 crash in New Hampshire. Massachusetts investigators later determined the registry hadn’t been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations for years.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown