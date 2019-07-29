Listen Live Sports

Mayor: Hawaiian leaders want to meet again on telescope

July 29, 2019 10:30 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The man tasked with trying to find a way out of an impasse over the construction of a giant telescope in Hawaii says he met with Native Hawaiian leaders. But the only issue they reached a consensus on was to meet again.

Hawaii County Mayor Kim said Monday he met Native Hawaiian community leaders, including many from Oahu.

He says the group didn’t include protesters currently blocking a road to Mauna Kea’s summit, where an international consortium has a state permit to build a telescope. Kim says he met with protest leaders earlier when he visited the spot where they are blocking the road.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige last week asked Kim to take the lead on finding common ground with protesters. The protest is on its 15th day.

