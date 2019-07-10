Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

McGrath flip-flops on Kavanaugh confirmation after backlash

July 10, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath said she would have voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and then just hours later she changed her mind.

The Courier Journal reports that the reversal came after her comments were slammed on social media by both liberals and conservatives with some saying they would not donate to the Kentucky Democrat’s campaign to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The former Marine fighter pilot made the comment about Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, in an interview with the Courier Journal Wednesday.

McGrath tweeted hours later, “I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.