Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Media wants search warrants unsealed from synagogue attack

July 25, 2019 12:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Associated Press and other media outlets are asking a San Diego judge to unseal 17 search warrants that contain details about the April synagogue shooting that killed one worshipper and injured three others, including the rabbi.

A San Diego Superior Court judge was expected to hear the matter Thursday.

Law enforcement obtained warrants to search John T. Earnest’s car, home and locations he visited.

Police say Earnest opened fire on the Chabad of Poway on April 27 during Passover service. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Advertisement

Judges sealed the warrants at the request of investigators.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office said it would not object to unsealing the documents with names of witnesses and investigators redacted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rican constitution adopted, becomes autonomous US commonwealth