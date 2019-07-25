Media wants search warrants unsealed from synagogue attack

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Associated Press and other media outlets are asking a San Diego judge to unseal 17 search warrants that contain details about the April synagogue shooting that killed one worshipper and injured three others, including the rabbi.

A San Diego Superior Court judge was expected to hear the matter Thursday.

Law enforcement obtained warrants to search John T. Earnest’s car, home and locations he visited.

Police say Earnest opened fire on the Chabad of Poway on April 27 during Passover service. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Judges sealed the warrants at the request of investigators.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office said it would not object to unsealing the documents with names of witnesses and investigators redacted.

