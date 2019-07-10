Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Mexico says US development aid to fund wind farm, LNG plant

July 10, 2019 10:14 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says a natural gas plant and a wind farm to produce electricity will be the first two projects under a U.S. development program to improve the economy of Mexico’s poor south as a way to discourage migration.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that $500 million of U.S. aid will go to the building of a wind power plant and a liquefaction plant for natural gas. Officials did not say where the projects would be.

Foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard also said the U.S. will provide $52 million for financing micro-, small- and medium-size business ventures in southern Mexico.

The U.S. government pledged in December to provide $10.6 billion in aid for southern Mexico and Central America in hopes of stimulating their economies and providing jobs.

