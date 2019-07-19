Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump feud with ‘the squad’

July 19, 2019 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s escalating feud with four minority Democratic lawmakers known as “the squad.”

Mrs. Obama tweeted Friday: “What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years.”

President Donald Trump had tweeted Sunday that the four lawmakers should “go back” to their home countries, though all are citizens of the U.S. and three were born in the United States.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives responded this week by voting largely along party lines to condemn his comments as racist.

Advertisement

Mrs. Obama tweeted: “Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.