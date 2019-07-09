Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Minneapolis-area protesters win pledge support from Trump

July 9, 2019 10:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has voiced his support for a chorus of protests against a Minnesota city council’s decision to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-0 last month to stop reciting the pledge in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens.

The Star Tribune reports that nearly 100 protesters attended a council meeting in the Minneapolis suburb Monday night. Some waved American flags and recited the pledge while calling on council members to resign.

No vote was taken, but two proposals were introduced to either reverse the decision or continue the discussion with input from the community.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he would be fighting with supporters of the pledge.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.