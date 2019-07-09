Listen Live Sports

Museum awarded grant to protect African American artifacts

July 9, 2019 5:07 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Banneker-Douglass Museum has received a $50,000 grant to preserve African American artifacts.

The Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives announced the grant Monday from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

A total of $2.2 million has been awarded to 14 grantees.

The Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland, is home to more than 12,000 historic objects, exhibition spaces and archives library.

The upgrades will allow the museum to properly store and preserve important pieces of Maryland’s African American history, primarily its Fine Art and African Art Collections.

