N Carolina police official to discuss opioids in Washington

July 25, 2019 4:59 am
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy police chief is traveling to Washington, D.C., to discuss the opioid crisis with U.S. House lawmakers.

The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that Deputy Chief J.E. Hinson will be part of a presentation on Thursday morning about the opioid crisis and how law enforcement agencies are dealing with it.

The discussion will be during a special hearing before lawmakers entitled “Homeland Security Implications and the Opioid Crisis.”

The department says it has equipped all patrol officers with Narcan to treat opioid overdoses. The department also uses community meetings, social media outreach and allows people to dispose of prescription drugs at its locations.

Other speakers at the event Thursday include a prosecutor from New York and a researcher.

