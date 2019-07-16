Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Lithuanian president against EU sanctions for Poland

July 16, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lithuania’s new president, Gitanas Nauseda, has spoken out against European Union sanctions on Poland the controversial changes it has made to its judiciary.

Nauseda was sworn in last week and was making his first foreign trip Tuesday to Poland for talks with his counterpart Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

He said the EU should seek an understanding of Poland’s actions, in which the government gained control of the judiciary, rather than pursue sanctions.

EU leaders say changes the government made to the judiciary threaten Poland’s rule of law and have opened a sanctioning procedure.

Advertisement

Duda called that a “form of oppression” and suggested it should stop.

The two also discussed challenges facing the EU, military cooperation and security in the region that borders militarily active Russia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.