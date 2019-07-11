Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New memorial would honor slain journalists

July 11, 2019 6:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Three U.S. senators want a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation’s capital.

Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who “sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting.”

The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.