Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Naval Academy superintendent takes command

July 27, 2019 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The new superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy says infrastructure and preventing sexual assault are two of the top challenges facing the institution.

The Capital reports that Vice Adm. Sean Buck says infrastructure must improve to meet modern technological demands and rising tides on the Severn River.

He also says the prevention and elimination of sexual assault and harassment remain at the forefront of his mind. In the 2017-2018 school year, there were 32 reports of sexual assault, the highest number in more than a decade.

Buck relieved the former superintendent, Vice Adm. Walter “Ted” Carter, at a ceremony at the academy on Friday.

Advertisement

Carter is set to retire after serving as one of the longest-serving superintendents in the school’s history. He was superintendent for more than five years.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established