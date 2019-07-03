Listen Live Sports

New Virginia law forces former Lt. Gov to leave JMU position

July 3, 2019 10:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia former Lt. Governor Bill Bolling will have to leave his $140,000 a year position at James Madison University under a new state law.

The legislation that went into effect Monday stops universities from employing former gubernatorial appointees to their governing boards within two years of the end of their term.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the law was prompted by the university’s hiring of Bolling, who had just come off the university governing board. The paper says the bill faced no opposition by the General Assembly. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill in March.

The paper obtained records this year that show Bolling wrote part of his own job description for a newly created position of senior fellow in residence for public service and the job wasn’t advertised.

