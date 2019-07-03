Listen Live Sports

New York Gov. Cuomo touts investments in state parks

July 3, 2019 3:49 am
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging residents and visitors alike to see the results of new investments in state parks.

The Democrat visited Jones Beach State Park on Long Island on Tuesday and then went to Brooklyn to announce the opening of the new Shirley Chisholm State Park.

The state has invested $100 million at Jones Beach, now in its 90th year of operation. Cuomo took the inaugural ride on a new zip line during his visit Tuesday.

At Shirley Chisholm, the state has spent $20 million on the first phase of the 407-acre park, which sits along Jamaica Bay. The park is named for the Brooklyn native who was the first African-American woman elected to Congress.

