Nicaragua opposition says open to resuming talks on standoff

July 5, 2019 6:58 pm
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s political opposition says it is willing to resume dialogue with President Daniel Ortega’s government over resolving the country’s political standoff.

The announcement by the Civic Alliance opposition group comes Friday in a letter directed to the Organization of American States. It also calls for the return international human rights groups to the Central American nation.

In its most recent general assembly, the OAS gave Ortega 75 days to fulfill agreements from previous talks and return to the table.

The Civic Alliance left talks May 20 after a man detained for political reasons died behind bars, and amid delays in releasing hundreds of others considered political prisoners.

The last group of prisoner releases came June 11.

