Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

No charges for off-duty DC police officer in fatal shooting

July 5, 2019 3:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — No charges will be filed against an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer who killed a man authorities say was armed.

The U.S. attorney’s office told reporters Wednesday that federal prosecutors determined the slain man fired at the officer first. Prosecutors say the officer was walking to a party last year when he got lost and took out his phone to call the host.

They say 24-year-old D’Quan Young then approached and asked who the officer was calling. They say the ensuing argument escalated when Young pulled out a gun. They say Young shot at the officer, who returned fire.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the officer, who didn’t immediately provide a statement to investigators. A department supervisor also failed to immediately report an officer was involved in the shooting.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.