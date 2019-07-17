Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Northam urges IRS to grant tax breaks on shooting donations

July 17, 2019 5:01 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is urging the federal government to grant tax breaks on donations to the victims of a recent mass shooting.

Northam issued a proclamation Tuesday saying that the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund performs an “essential government function.”

Northam urged the IRS to issue a similar finding so that donations to the fund, which was established by the United Way, are tax deductible.

Northam said the fund has received more than $3 million in donations from thousands of contributors so far.

Virginia Beach city engineer DeWayne Craddock opened fire in his work building on May 31, the same day he submitted his resignation notice. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

