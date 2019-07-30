Listen Live Sports

NY offers to delay response to request for Trump tax returns

July 30, 2019 6:17 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — New York officials will agree to delay acting on a congressional request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns until there’s a ruling about whether a federal judge in Washington has jurisdiction in the matter.

That’s according to a court filing Tuesday in federal court in Washington.

Trump sued New York’s attorney general, tax commissioner and the House and Ways Means Committee earlier this month. The suit seeks an injunction to block the application of a New York state law that could allow the Democratic-controlled House to obtain the returns.

The New York attorney general’s office argues a federal judge in Washington doesn’t have appropriate jurisdiction over the case and wants it dismissed or moved.

