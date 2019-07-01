Listen Live Sports

Officers hurt, 1 person killed in shooting in college town

July 1, 2019 3:57 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in a northeast Georgia college town say one person is dead following a shooting that involved at least one officer.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a brief statement that an officer was involved in a shooting Monday at an off-campus apartment complex designed for University of Georgia students.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said one person is dead, and more than one officer received minor injuries in the incident in Athens.

Police planned a news conference for late Monday afternoon.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday’s shooting is the 39th officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate so far this year.

The scene is at the River Club. The private complex says on its website it was specifically designed for University of Georgia students.

