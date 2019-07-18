Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan arrests ex-prime minister on corruption allegations

July 18, 2019 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan arrested a former prime minister Thursday over alleged irregularities related to the import of natural gas from Qatar.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as prime minister for nearly a year after Nawaz Sharif was removed from office in July 2017 for failing to disclose foreign assets. Sharif is serving a seven-year jail term for corruption, and authorities have pursued a number of his allies on corruption allegations.

Lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal says officials from the National Accountability Bureau stopped their vehicle as they were entering Lahore and arrested Abbasi.

Authorities are investigating Abbasi’s role in awarding a contract to a liquefied natural gas company in which he was a shareholder. Abbasi has denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.