The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pakistan authorities say 3 Taliban killed in shootout

July 1, 2019 1:45 am
 
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have raided a Taliban hideout, triggering a shootout that killed three insurgents in the eastern city of Gujrat.

The provincial Counter-Terrorism Department says in a statement that the three alleged militants were killed Sunday when they had gathered near a key road in Gujrat to plan attacks on security forces. It says the slain men were linked to the 2007 bomb attack on a Pakistan Air Force bus in which several people were killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban, who have carried out scores of attacks including the 2007 assault.

Human rights activists have accused Pakistani authorities of extra-judicial killings in the past.

