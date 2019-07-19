Listen Live Sports

Pakistan's ex-finance minister gets bail in corruption case

July 19, 2019
 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer in Pakistan says a former finance minister has been granted a week’s bail in a corruption case involving natural gas imports.

The development will delay the expected detention of ex-minister Miftah Ismail who is sought by the National Accountability Bureau.

Nihal Hashmi says the High Court in Sindh province granted Ismail bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad gave the bureau 13 days to investigate former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was arrested on Thursday in the same case involving Ismail.

That court also dismissed the bureau’s motion against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Premier Nawaz Sharif, which claimed she had submitted fake documents in the investigation against her father.

Sharif was removed from office in 2017 and is serving a seven-year term for corruption.

