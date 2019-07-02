Listen Live Sports

Pence abruptly cancels New Hampshire trip

July 2, 2019 1:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has abruptly canceled a planned trip to New Hampshire, but the White House and his office refuse to say why.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said only that, “Something came up and the VP needed to be in D.C.,” adding: “there is no cause for alarm.”

One senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation, said the issue was not national security-related. Another senior administration official said it was not related to any kind of health issue impacting Pence or President Donald Trump.

Pence had been scheduled to visit Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday to speak to and hear from patients at the Granite Recovery Center.

Pence’s plane never took off and he returned to the White House to meet with Trump.

Government News

