Pentagon identifies 2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

July 30, 2019 8:39 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has announced the names of two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday.

The Defense Department says 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, and 24-year-old Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago died “as a result of wounds sustained in a combat related incident” in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell says the incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. officials said Monday that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that had not yet been made public.

