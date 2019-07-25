Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Plea expected in case of 10-year-old girl abducted in 1999

July 25, 2019 5:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a Maryland man is about to enter a plea in the case of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl nearly two decades ago.

A plea hearing for Timothy D. Nelson Jr. is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Johnstown federal courthouse.

Nelson, a 50-year-old from Cumberland, Maryland, was arrested in January after police say DNA and fingerprints helped identify him as a suspect.

Authorities have said the victim was abducted in Cainbrook, Pennsylvania, in 1999, taken to West Virginia and assaulted before being released.

Advertisement

Nelson’s lawyer confirms his client is scheduled for a plea hearing but is declining comment until after the proceeding.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth