The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
PM of Iraq’s Kurdish region meets top officials in Baghdad

July 16, 2019 12:08 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — The newly confirmed prime minister of Iraq’s self-ruled Kurdish region is meeting with top officials on his first visit to the Iraqi capital since he was named to the post last month.

Masrour Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and was later received by the Iraqi president during the visit, which was meant to convey a “goodwill message” from Barzani’s new Cabinet.

The visit comes nearly two years after a vote for independence in the Kurdish region sparked a punishing backlash from Baghdad and left Kurdish leaders deeply divided.

A statement issued Tuesday said Barzani would discuss all outstanding issues between the Kurdish region and the federal government.

Barzani was sworn in last week. The new government has said it seeks a constructive and stable partnership with Baghdad.

