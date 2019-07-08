Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: 2 pipe bombs explode at South Carolina courthouse

July 8, 2019 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police say two homemade pipe bombs went off in a county courthouse.

Pickens Police told news outlets the two devices went off Sunday night at the Pickens County Courthouse. The building was closed and no one was injured. A few glass windows were damaged.

Police said in a news release the two bombs were intentionally set near the courthouse’s air condition unit. The remnants of the bombs make them look homemade.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The courthouse was expected to open as usual.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.