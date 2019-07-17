Listen Live Sports

Police, Baltimore man each blamed for security guard’s death

July 17, 2019 8:24 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The fourth trial of a man accused killing a Baltimore security guard has started, and the defense’s main argument points a finger at the city’s troubled police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel says officers were responding to a car crash in June 2015 when a driver called out that a man had a gun. Seidel says police gave chase and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr., initially spotted less than a mile from where Kevin Jones was fatally shot.

Assistant Public Defender Deborah Levi says police in a city reeling from the death of Freddie Gray mistakenly killed an unarmed black man and planted evidence because they were afraid of the possible fall out. Two deadlocked juries and withheld evidence ended the last three trials.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

