Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Body in car was dead before Alabama officer fired

July 20, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in west Alabama say a person whose body was found after a police shooting was dead before the officers fired.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones tells the Tuscaloosa News that the driver had a dead body in a stolen car.

He tells WTVM-TV that an officer fired at the car Friday but did not hit anyone.

Jones told the newspaper that officers first tried to stop the Volkswagen Jetta just before noon on Alabama Highway 17, and shot at the car just before it hit a police car near downtown.

Advertisement

He did not identify either the dead person or the driver, who was taken into custody.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Aliceville is a town of about 2,300 people. It’s nearly 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Birmingham near the Mississippi state line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.