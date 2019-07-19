Listen Live Sports

Police ID suspect in shooting of Arkansas sheriff’s deputy

July 19, 2019 1:02 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have identified the deceased suspect involved in a shooting in northern Arkansas in which a sheriff’s deputy was killed.

State police said Friday that 39-year-old Samuel Fullerton lived at the house in Leslie where Stone County Sheriff’s deputy Sergeant Mike Stephen was responding to a domestic welfare check Thursday morning when gunfire erupted. Both Stephen and Fullerton were killed at the house.

Another resident of the house, 32-year-old Erika Johnson, was wounded with non-life threatening injuries. Police said Friday that two other deputies had responded to the call as well when the shooting began.

Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations division are looking into the shooting.

Stephen was a 20-year law enforcement veteran and Pineville Fire Department Chief.

Leslie is about 77 miles (124 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

