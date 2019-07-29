Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police in Florida fatally shoot suspect in armed robbery

July 29, 2019 7:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida police officers have shot and killed a man believed to have robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint before he could enter another grocery store.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release that the suspect in the Sunday evening robbery was spotted minutes later near a Publix grocery store. Police Chief Michael Gregory told reporters that officers noticed the man was armed and ordered him to stop, but the man continued toward the store and began drawing his weapon. Gregory said the officers shot the man before he could enter the Publix.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved. Gregory says the officers will be placed on administrative leave per department policy. The state Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA