Authorities: ‘Special police officer’ accused of raping teen

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man authorities are referring to as a “special police officer” has been indicted in Washington, D.C., on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was previously accused of groping.

The U.S. attorney’s office told news outlets Wednesday the 21-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, man kidnapped the girl in December after she returned home from school. A news release says he forced the child into his car, handcuffed her, drove to an abandoned District house and raped her.

It says the girl was later released and reported the attack to family. The man’s DNA was found on the victim and a search of his car recovered the handcuffs. A protection order was issued against him in 2017 after he groped and tried to assault the girl.

Special police officers are privately commissioned and are not employed by public agencies.

