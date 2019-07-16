Listen Live Sports

Police sergeant remains hospitalized after clinic shooting

July 16, 2019 11:23 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a sergeant who was shot during an incident at a Baltimore methadone clinic that left two people dead remains hospitalized.

Baltimore police said in a statement Tuesday that 48-year-old Billy Shiflett is still being treated for a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.

Shiflett had responded to a clinic where police say a man had demanded methadone before opening fire on Monday morning . The man shot Shiflett before he was fatally wounded by police.

Police identified the shooter as 49-year old Ashanti Pinkney of Baltimore. They also released the name of a clinic employee who was fatally shot. He was 52-year old David Caldwell of Baltimore.

A 41-year-old woman who worked at the clinic was also injured. She was released from the hospital on Monday night.

