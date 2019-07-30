Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Teen charged with killing child didn’t act alone

July 30, 2019 8:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city says a teen charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old girl and wounding two other people did not act alone.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart tells the Independent Mail that someone had to drive the boy to the scene of the crime and pick him up.

He says someone knows exactly what happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 23 when dozens of gunshots were fired into Ja’Naiya Scott’s home, but they won’t talk. Now the department is seeking social media and cellphone records. Stewart says the search warrants for those records were signed weeks ago, but authorities still are waiting to receive the requested materials.

Stephen Braden Powell is charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown