Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump takes clemency actions in several cases

July 29, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned five men convicted of crimes including theft, fraud and drug trafficking, in addition to commuting the sentences of two others.

The president commuted the sentences of Ted Suhl, who was convicted of bribery related to Medicaid fraud, and Ronen Nahmani, a Florida man convicted of selling synthetic marijuana. The White House says he has five young children and that his wife is suffering from terminal cancer.

Trump’s clemency actions to date have tended to focus on household names and conservatives, including champion boxer Jack Johnson, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and media mogul Conrad Black. He also freed Alice Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses, after her case was championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown