Probation for Florida ex-officer in shooting of caretaker

July 3, 2019 2:58 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to probation for shooting at a severely autistic man and wounding the man’s caretaker.

News outlets report that former North Miami officer Jonathan Aledda was sentenced Wednesday to a year’s probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to write an essay on communication and weapons discharges.

The 33-year-old Aledda was convicted of misdemeanor culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting of caretaker Charles Kinsey, who was wounded while trying to deal with autistic man Arnaldo Rios Soto after he fled his group home. Soto was holding a shiny toy truck that was mistaken for a gun.

Aledda was acquitted of more serious attempted manslaughter charges.

Kinsey is suing the city over the shooting.

