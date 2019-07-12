Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Public employee union membership change by state

July 12, 2019 10:40 am
 
Percentage point change in the public-sector unionization rate in the 11 months after the June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling undoing mandatory union fees compared to the rate in the same period before that decision:

STATE THAT HAD MANDATORY AGENCY FEES

Alaska: -3%

California: -0.9%

Connecticut: 1.6%

Delaware: -5.3%

District of Columbia: -6.5%

Hawaii: 1.9%

Illinois: -7.6%

Maine: 0.2%

Maryland: 3.7%

Massachusetts: 1.1%

Michigan: -4.2%

Minnesota: 5.3%

Missouri: 6%

Montana: -0.4%

New Hampshire: 0.8%

New Jersey: -0.16%

New Mexico: -4.2%

New York: -3.3%

Ohio: -1.7%

Oregon: -1.3%

Pennsylvania: 0.5%

Rhode Island: 2.5%

Vermont: -0.2%

Washington: 4%

Wisconsin: -1.1%

Total: -1%

___

STATES WITHOUT MANATORY AGENCY FEES

Alabama: 1.1%

Arizona: 3.6%

Arkansas: 0.7%

Colorado: 1.6%

Florida: 0.9%

Georgia: -0.2%

Idaho: 0.4%

Indiana: -4.1%

Iowa: -0.6%

Kansas: 2.5%

Kentucky: -6.9%

Louisiana: 1.9%

Mississippi: -0.3%

Nebraska: 2.0%

Nevada: -5.1%

North Carolina: 0.6%

North Dakota: -0.6%

Oklahoma: 3.8%

South Carolina: -0.9%

South Dakota: -1.3%

Tennessee: -2.1%

Texas: -2.4%

Utah: 3.6%

Virginia: -1.5%

West Virginia: -1.5%

Wyoming: 1.5%

Total: -0.2%

___

Source: Analysis of U.S. Census data for The Associated Press by David Macpherson, chairman of the Trinity University Department of Economics.

