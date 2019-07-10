Listen Live Sports

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

July 10, 2019 3:46 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s Defense Ministry says two warplanes have collided on a training mission.

The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday’s collision.

It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.

Qatar, a small nation on the Arabian Peninsula, has been targeted by a four-nation boycott for over two years now over a political dispute.

Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts U.S. Central Command’s forward headquarters and thousands of American troops.

Lt. Col. Christine D. Millette of U.S. Air Force Central Command says American officials are “aware of the Qatari midair collision, but we have not been asked for support at this time.”

