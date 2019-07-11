Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Reckitt Benckiser pays $1.4 billion in opioid settlement

July 11, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser says it will pay $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. investigations into the marketing of an anti-addiction drug by a subsidiary.

The company said Thursday it reached agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

The government alleged that an ex-Reckitt subsidiary sought to increase prescriptions for Suboxone Film by deceiving health care providers into believing the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.

Suboxone Film was marketed by RB’s former prescription business Indivior, which was spun off in 2014.

Advertisement

The company says it “acted lawfully at all times and expressly denies all allegations that it engaged in any wrongful conduct” but the settlement was in the best interest of RB and shareholders.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

It said the settlement would prevent uncertainty and distraction from continued investigations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.