Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Records show former US Rep. Scott Taylor late on taxes again

July 13, 2019 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Records show former Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor has accumulated overdue property tax bills in Virginia for at least the second time.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Taylor owes the city of Norfolk $1,097 on two properties he owns.

A law firm that handled recent closings on the properties said that it didn’t collect or pay the taxes as usual and that Taylor wasn’t aware of the missed payments.

The newspaper was contacted about the delinquencies by a political group that supports Democrats. It verified the details through city records, which show taxes for other properties Taylor owns were paid ahead of time.

Advertisement

Last year, the Pilot reported Taylor was delinquent on nearly $12,000 in taxes, interests and penalty charges.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Taylor is running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Democrat Mark Warner.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.