Report: Baltimore police unit misspent $30K on boat salvage

July 11, 2019 2:02 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An investigation of the Baltimore Police Department’s marine unit found it spent more than $30,000 in 2016 to salvage a boat when a state program would’ve handled it at no cost to city taxpayers.

City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming tells The Baltimore Sun that the department didn’t act in the most financially prudent way. The probe of the salvage was launched after the office received a tip from Officer Jeffry E. Taylor, who was previously assigned to the unit.

Taylor says he reported his concerns to superiors and was wrongly removed from the unit. He sued unit members and former police commissioners in December over allegations of retaliation. A settlement hearing is set for next month.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow says the department no longer salvages boats.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

