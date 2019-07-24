Listen Live Sports

Report: Women hold almost 52% of top Connecticut state jobs

July 24, 2019 3:18 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new analysis shows Connecticut outpaces other states and the federal government when it comes to employing women in the highest levels of state government.

While the report released Wednesday by the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls found women hold nearly 52% of executive branch jobs considered “officials and administrators,” it also says the state has more work to do addressing “representation problems.”

The analysis also shows minority men and women earn less than white men and women in executive branch agencies. The average minority male earns approximately $10,000 less than the average white male and female, while the average minority female earns almost $8,000 less than the average white female.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says all state agencies and branches of government should conduct their own reviews.

Government News U.S. News

